Security forces arrest four terror terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

In a major success against terrorism, the security forces on Wednesday said that they have arrested four terrorist associates of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. The security forces said that during their arrest, incrimination materials were also recovered from their possession.

"They were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas," the officials said. The officials further said that a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Tral police station and further investigation were going on.

The arrest is a major hit to an entire ecosystem of those providing logistical support to the Pak-based terrorists in the valley and Jammu region. According to the Indian security forces, 60 per cent of total terrorists killed in encounters, operations and during infiltration bid, were Pakistanis.

It must also be noted that in July, nine Indian soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty in two separate terrorist attacks in Kathua and Doda. While 5 jawans were killed in an ambush attack on a convoy in Kathua on July 9, four including a Captain were killed during an encounter in Doda on July 15. At that time, it was the Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked Kashmir Tigers terrorist group which took responsibility for the attacks.

The arrest is also significant considering the fact that Islamabad has tried to give a strong push to terrorism in the Jammu region since last year. The terrorist attacks and encounters subsequently increased in the region this year. However, the activities of the Pakistani terrorists in this area including in Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi have been curbed with additional deployment of troops and filling up of the vacuum created thereafter withdrawal of the Uniform Force of Rashtriya Rifles from there for the China border deployments.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar have emphasised eliminating the terrorists from the area looked after by the White Knight Corps of the force.