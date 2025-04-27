Terrorist outfit, responsible for Pahalgam attack, issues threat: '...a house will be targeted' After the heinous terror attack at Pahalgam, security forces razed the houses of at least nine suspected terrorists and overground workers of terror outfits. Terrorist outfit, Kashmir Resistance Front, has issued a threat after the step.

Srinagar:

In an audio message issued by the terrorist organisation Kashmir Resistance Front, a terrorist identified as Ahmad Salaar, threatened India amid the ongoing crackdown against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The threat issued by Salaar is to the police and security forces, warning them of retaliation for the demolition of terrorists' houses.

The message claims that "for every house destroyed, a house will be targeted, and for every family affected, their families will be targeted in return." He further says, "This was initiated by the security forces; we will be the ones to end it."

The terrorist also appealed against any candlelight protests in response to their actions, stating that they had previously retaliated in a similar manner, leading to mass resignations within the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He added that such moves by the security forces have only strengthened their resolve.

Houses of 3 more suspected terrorists razed

Security forces have demolished the houses of three alleged active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the officials, authorities pulled down the house of Adnan Shafi at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night, the house of another suspected active terrorist, Amir Nazir, was pulled down in Pulwama district, and in Bandipora district, the house of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was razed.

Pahalgam attack

On April 22, an unimaginable and inhumane incident was executed by the terrorists in Baisaran near Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. These terrorists identified Hindus and killed them in front of their wives and children.

As part of the anti-terror crackdown, security forces have raided more than 500 locations in the Valley in just five days and grilled hundreds of suspects.