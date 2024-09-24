Terrorist mobile phone exposed Pakistani agenda and terrorist identification

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV These insurgents have resorted to targeting innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent incidents of violence in the Jammu region, perpetrated by terrorists supported by Pakistan, are a clear reflection of their cowardice and disregard for human life. These insurgents have resorted to targeting innocent civilians, driving fear into communities with the aim of destabilising peace and harmony in the region. Man Singh, 55, a local resident of Chakwa, Batote of Ramban District in Jammu was reportedly missing from Shivgarh forest area on 13 August 2024. Matter was noticed by the Indian Army and local Police leading to series of intense search operations in the region, with an aim to rescue the civilian.

The incident indicated that, the terrorists are driven by a clear agenda to disrupt the peace in Jammu, showing no remorse for the innocent lives they sought to destroy.

Their attacks, masked as acts of justifying their misplaced cause, are nothing more than a direct assault on humanity. Targeting defenseless men, women, and children is not a show of strength but a mark of desperation.

These hostile forces, aware of their inability to gain legitimacy or traction in the minds of the people, have turned to fear-mongering tactics. They objective is to fracture the fabric of society, undermining years of progress and peace in the Jammu region and J&K

What is particularly disturbing is the evident support these groups receive from Pakistan. This external meddling, fueling conflict under the guise of political and ideological motives, must be condemned by the those who covertly support them.

A successful special forces operation on 11 Sep 2024, cornered the terrorists in Dudu-Basantgarh area, leading to elimination of two Pak terrorists. During the search of the terrorists' belongings, the Indian Army uncovered a smartphone containing graphic images of the murder of Man Singh committed by the terrorists. The photos showed three terrorists strangling the helpless civilian (Man Singh), while a fourth documented the gruesome act. The victim’s mortal remains (Head Skull), along with his personal belongings, were recovered on 21 September 2024. Thereby, demonstrating a blatant violation of international norms in a barbaric way, eroding the peace in the Jammu region.

It is crucial to recognise that such tactics will not break the resolve of the people. History has shown time and again that regions like Jammu and Kashmir, whose people have stood resilient in the face of adversity, emerge stronger. These cowardly acts will only further strengthen the determination of the population to resist these vile tactics. Peace-loving citizens and the security apparatus must remain united in their effort to dismantle these threats, ensuring justice for those who have fallen victim to senseless violence.

We must also call upon international agencies and neighboring nations to hold Pakistan accountable for their role in fostering such unrest. This support for terrorism is a grievous crime, one that threatens the stability of an entire region.

The people of Jammu region deserve to live without the constant shadow of terror looming over them. It is time to expose the inimical elements for what they truly are—agents of chaos, driven by fear, and fueled by external interests.