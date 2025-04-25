Houses of two LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed in blast in Kashmir | VIDEO The house is said to be of a terrorist named Asif Sheikh, whose name has recently come under the scanner in connection with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of 26 innocent people in the valley on April 22.

Pulwama (J&K) :

The house of an active terrorist was destroyed in a powerful blast in the Monghama area of Tral, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The house is said to be of a terrorist named Asif Sheikh, whose name has recently come under the scanner in connection with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of 26 innocent people in the valley on April 22. As per sources, Sheikh is the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to police sources, security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when they noticed some suspicious items inside the premises. Sensing imminent danger, the personnel immediately pulled back from the site to ensure their safety. However, a massive explosion ripped through the house shortly after, leaving it extensively damaged. While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary inputs suggest the presence of explosive materials within the structure. It appears some suspicious explosive substance was hidden inside, a police official stated.

Another LeT terrorist's house demolished

Meanwhile, the house of another LeT terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, has also been demolished in Guree, Bijbehara. As per security agencies, Thokar also played a key role in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Adil Thokar, a resident of Bijbehara, had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he is believed to have undergone terror training. He reportedly returned to the region last year and has since been under the radar of intelligence agencies for his suspected involvement in anti-national activities.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Terrorists were trained in Pakistan

Initial investigations into the audacious terror attack in Pahalgam indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven, aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, officials said. According to the officials piecing together the available evidence, the role of Aadil Thokar alias Aadil Guree, a resident of Bijbehara, has emerged based on identification by the wife of one of the deceased tourists.

Security agencies have also released the sketches of three terrorists suspected to be involved in the terror attack. The terrorists, all three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' near LoC amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions post Pahalgam attack