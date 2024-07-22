Soldier injured after terrorists attack Army camp in J-K's Rajouri, search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Rajouri terror attack: A major terror attack on an Army picket in a remote village of Rajouri has been thwarted after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on Monday. As per the reports, the suspected terrorists opened fire on an army company in the village of Gunda area of Rajouri district at around 3 am, and security personnel retaliated.

Following a brief exchange of fire, the security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation is ongoing. The Indian Army, along with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of the Romeo Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is conducting a search operation following an attack on a newly established camp. The camp was targeted by terrorists, prompting a joint security operation to locate and neutralise the threat.

One jawan injured

According to the sources, one soldier has been seriously injured in the attack on the army camp.

Around 3 am today, heavy firing was reported at an army camp, indicating a terrorist attack. According to sources, the camp was newly established in the area. The firing occurred near the residence of Shaurya Chakra awardee and Village Defense Committee (VDC) member Parshotam Kumar, who was recently honored by the President.

The army has cordoned off the entire area and initiated a search operation. There is a possibility that three to four terrorists are involved in the attack. More information is awaited.

Army increases troops deployment in Jammu region

Amid a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has increased the deployment of troops in the Jammu region to bolster security and counter any further threats. The troop deployment has been increased in Kathua, Samba, Kathua including Doda, Badarwah, and Kishtwar. In addition to this, more troops have been sent from the Western Command.

The inter-command has also been changed. This is the first time after the Chinese face-off (April 2020) that there has been such a huge change in the troops deployment in the region, to eliminate terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in terror attacks in the last one and a half months in which numerous security personnel have been killed in action. 9 civilians were also killed in the terror attack in Reasi on June 9.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

