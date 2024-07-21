Army chief, amid rising attacks in J-K, assures LG of strategic approach to tackle terror in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : X/ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY Security review meeting

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday (July 20) assured Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that the armed forces and security agencies will work with a “synergetic approach” to battle rising terror activities in the Jammu region. This came as the two officials chaired back-to-back high-level joint security review meetings in Jammu, as terror attacks have seen a growth in the region besides cross-border infiltration.

The meeting at the Raj Bhawan and the police headquarters were also attended by the director generals of the BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, the heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials, the officials said.

General Dwivedi first chaired an over an-hour-long meeting at the police headquarters before almost all the participants moved to the Raj Bhawan for another round of meeting when LG Sinha, who was in Srinagar, returned to Jammu.

Sinha chaired the high-level meeting with the Army Chief, various heads of security and law-enforcement agencies and asked them to pro-actively conduct coordinated counterterrorism operations in the Jammu Division.

"We must launch meticulous and well-planned counterterrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them," the LG said.

Sinha also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration, an official statement said.

Army Chief's visit to J-K

The Army chief's visit to Jammu, second in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, comes close on the heels of two terror attacks that left nine army personnel, including a captain, dead in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15.

The officials said the senior officers of defence and home ministry also attended the meeting chaired by the army chief in Jammu.

In a post on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said the 'Joint Security Review Meeting' at Jammu focussed on thwarting the malevolent design of terrorists and anti national elements in the region. It also shared four pictures from the visit of army chief including one from his one-on-one meeting with the Lt Governor.

The ADGPI said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) met Sinha and deliberated on the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

"COAS assured the LG J&K on a synergetic approach by Armed Forces and security Agencies to tackle the present situation and maintain peace and stability in the region," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

