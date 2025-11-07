Srinagar Police thwarts major terror attack, arrests three armed suspects in Dalgate Jammu and Kashmir: The three individuals arrested in Srinagar have been identified as Shah Mutayib and Kamran Hassan Shah, both residents of Koolipora Khanyar, and Mohammad Nadeem, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing at Kawa Mohalla, Khanyar.

Srinagar:

In a decisive blow against anti-national activity, Srinagar Police thwarted a terror attempt late Thursday by apprehending three individuals near Mamta Chowk, Konakhan, Dalgate. The incident unfolded during routine vehicle checks when a black Royal Enfield motorcycle without a registration number drew police attention. Upon being signalled to stop, the rider and two passengers tried to escape but were swiftly intercepted by alert officers on duty.​

Arrests and seizure: Identities revealed

The three arrested suspects have been identified as Shah Mutayib (resident of Koolipora Khanyar), Kamran Hassan Shah (resident of Koolipora Khanyar), and Mohammad Nadeem (a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, currently living in Kawa Mohalla, Khanyar). A search led to the recovery of one country-made pistol (“Desi Katta”) and nine live rounds from their possession, confirming suspicions of a planned terror act.​

FIR registered, investigations expand

A case, FIR number 51/2025, has been registered at Khanyar Police Station under sections of the Arms Act, UAPA, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Initial investigation suggests the trio was plotting a terror attack using the seized weapon and ammunition. Authorities are now probing further to uncover the suspects’ network, collaborators, and any wider terror links.

A testament to Srinagar Police vigilance

The rapid response and effective action by Srinagar Police prevented what could have been a major attack, underscoring their commitment to the city’s peace and safety. Officials lauded the professionalism of their personnel, emphasizing continued vigilance in thwarting subversive elements.​

Renewed terror mobilisation in Kashmir

Six months after Indian security forces’ Operation Sindoor weakened militant infrastructure in Pahalgam, fresh intelligence signals significant regrouping of Pakistan-backed terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), with active support from the ISI and its elite SSG commandos, are said to be preparing for coordinated attacks throughout the region. These moves are seen as attempts to revive insurgency networks and avenge losses sustained earlier in the year.​​

Drones and cross-border raids on the rise

Agencies have tracked increased drone activity along the Line of Control (LoC) since September, credited to a Lashkar unit under the command of Shamsher. Drones have performed reconnaissance over strategic locations, apparently to scout landing zones for suicide attackers or for possible aerial strikes using modified payloads. In parallel, Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT)- a group combining terrorists and ex-SSG commandos- has been spotted moving within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), suggesting plans for surprise infiltration and cross-border ambushes.​​

Secret meetings and insurgency strategy

Intelligence reports reveal clandestine meetings in PoK during October involving Jamaat-e-Islami, Hizbul Mujahideen, and ISI operatives. At these meetings, plans were set to reactivate dormant terrorist cells, with ex-militant commanders reportedly receiving monthly payments and orders to revive sleeper networks in Kashmir. This renewed insurgency campaign appears aimed at retaliating for the setbacks inflicted during Operation Sindoor.​