'Speed thrills but kills': Two teens dead, one critical in Srinagar-Baramulla Highway crash | VIDEO

Two Teens Dead, One Critical in Srinagar-Baramulla Highway Crash

Two 17-year-old boys, Hamad and Asim Sofi, lost their lives in a tragic accident at Tengpora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday. While speeding, Thar's SUV passed a parked truck and crashed into the divider. Two other youths were injured, one in critical condition, and are being treated at a hospital in Srinagar.

Accidental run ended in tragedy

The injured, all students of class 11 of DPS Srinagar, were reportedly returning from the school’s annual day celebrations. They were racing two SUVs when one lost control. The incident was captured on CCTV, where the SUV collided with a parked truck. The image has gone viral, sparking public outrage.

Political leadership and public reaction

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow and called for strict enforcement of traffic rules. “Speed thrills but kills,” he posted on X .

"Heart breaking visuals. This accident claimed previous young lives & has had a devastating impact on their families. My heart goes out to the families of the boys killed in this tragic accident. May Allah grant them place in Jannat," Abdullah said in a post on X.

In his post he said that "Our cars get quicker, our roads get better but our road sense shows no sign of improving. Speed thrills but it kills with no remorse. Traffic rules are there for a reason, they keep us safe but only if we follow them."

Apni party president Altaf Bukhari demanded a ban on underage driving and strict enforcement of traffic rules, lamenting the constant loss of lives of youth due to reckless driving.

"It is heartbreaking to see photographs of the young boys who lost their lives in recent accidents in Lawaypora and Tengapora, leaving their families, especially their parents, devastated. Authorities must enforce strict measures to prevent reckless driving, stunts, and underage driving, Bukhari said in a post on X.

"Strict action against traffic violators, a complete ban on underage driving, and a comprehensive awareness campaign are urgently needed," Bukhari said.

Growing concern about reckless driving

The accident has renewed calls for measures against underage driving and stunting, calls for public awareness campaigns, and tougher penalties for traffic violations. Social media is abuzz with demands for accountability to prevent such tragedies.

