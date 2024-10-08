Srigufwara-Bijbehara election result LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends. Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.

The Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir that went to the polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. In the 2014 Assembly results, this seat was won by Abdul Rehman Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP), who defeated Bashir Ahmad Shah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) by a margin of 2,868 votes. Notably, Srigufwara–Bijbehara is part of the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Election Results 2024: Candidates

In Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, Iltija Mufti (PDP), a third-generation politician and first-time candidate, is facing NC’s Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), who has consistently secured the runner-up position in the last two elections, held in 2014 and 2008. On the other hand, BJP has fielded its J&K vice president, Sofi Yousuf.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18, along with 23 other constituencies in the union territory, including Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.