SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Srinagar airport with 205 passengers onboard

Srinagar:

A Delhi–Srinagar SpiceJet flight carrying more than 200 passengers made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport on Friday after the crew reported a technical issue. Officials confirmed that the aircraft landed safely with no harm to passengers or crew. The flight, SG 385, was en route from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers, including four children and seven crew members on board. According to officials, the crew reported an emergency due to a pressurisation problem before requesting priority landing. The aircraft touched down safely at 3:27 pm.

No medical assistance required

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said. The aircraft would undergo necessary inspection, they added.

SpiceJet imposes 5-yr flying ban on army officer

Earlier this week, SpiceJet imposed a five-year flying ban on the senior army officer, who had allegedly assaulted its staff at the Srinagar airport in July, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Police had registered a case against the army officer for allegedly assaulting and injuring four employees of SpiceJet at the Srinagar International Airport on July 26. The sources close to the development on Tuesday said the officer has been placed on the no-fly list for a period of five years. The officer has been banned from taking any domestic, international or non-scheduled flights operated by the airline during this period, they added.

There was no comment from SpiceJet. On August 3, SpiceJet said the senior army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26, and one of them suffered a spinal fracture. An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the airline initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations. The assault happened after the passenger was told to pay for the extra cabin baggage, SpiceJet had said in a statement. A case under Section 115 of the BNS has been registered against the officer for assaulting the SpiceJet staff.

(With inputs from PTI)

