Army officer barred from flying for 5 years after violent assault on SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport Following the incident, SpiceJet lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with local police and formally requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take strict action.

New Delhi:

A senior Indian Army officer has been barred from flying with SpiceJet for five years following a violent incident at the Srinagar International Airport. The airline, citing serious injuries to four of its employees, has classified Lieutenant Colonel R.K. Singh as an “unruly passenger” under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) guidelines.

What sparked the confrontation?

The altercation occurred on 26 July 2025, when Lt Col Singh, posted at the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, attempted to board SpiceJet flight SG-386 to Delhi. The officer was reportedly carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing 16 kg—more than twice the allowed 7 kg limit. When informed about the excess baggage charges, he allegedly refused to comply and tried to forcibly enter the aerobridge, violating airport protocols. He was escorted back by CISF personnel.

Escalation into violence

At the boarding gate, the situation took a violent turn. SpiceJet reported that the officer physically assaulted four employees. One staffer suffered a spinal fracture, while another endured a severe jaw injury. “One employee fell unconscious on the floor, but the officer continued to kick and punch him,” the airline said in its statement. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Victim's statement

Mudasir Ahmad, one of the injured staff members, told ANI, “He hit me on my face, slapped me, and continued to punch and kick me even after I collapsed.” Ahmad said the violence began when he asked the officer to pay for excess baggage.

Legal action and army response

An FIR has been registered under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A cross-FIR has also been filed by the officer, alleging assault by airline staff. The Indian Army confirmed the incident and assured full cooperation with the investigation. “The Army is committed to upholding discipline and is taking the allegations seriously,” said a spokesperson.

SpiceJet seeks ministry action

SpiceJet has formally approached the Civil Aviation Ministry, requesting strict action and shared CCTV evidence with police. “We strongly condemn the attack and will pursue the matter legally,” said the airline.