Sopore encounter underway with terrorists, security forces bust hideout during operation

Sopore: The Sopore encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and reports suggest that one or two terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the area. The encounter started last night when the security forces raided a hideout, following which the militants opened fire on them, after which the operation was carried out in the entire area.

In the meantime, the security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, police said.

The CASO was launched in the area of Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday.

Fresh report suggest that the anti-terrorist operation in the forests of Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Monday as security forces continued cordon and search of the area.

The security forces maintained a tight cordon at Zaloora Gujjarpati area of Sopore police district and intensified searches for suspected terorrists in the area this morning, the official said.

They said the cordon was laid on Sunday as security forces noticed fire while unearthing a militant hideout. Further details are awaited, the officials said, adding there were no casualty reported so far.

