Sopore Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 31952 or 30.79% in the Sopore Assembly Constituency.

Sopore Assembly Election 2024: The Sopore Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Sopore is part of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and comes under Baramulla district of Jammu And Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. In 2014, Abdul Rashid Dar of the Congress won this seat by defeating Nazir Ahmad Naikoo of the PDP with a margin of 2755 votes. In 2008, Mohd Ashraf Ganie of the National Conference won this seat by a margin of 4368 votes or

24.24% vote share. In 2002, Abdul Rashid of the Congress won this seat by a margin of 2062 votes or 33.19% vote share.

Sopore Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 31,945 voters in the Sopore constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 17446 voters were male and 14499 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. Total 18 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Sopore constituency was 18, 019. Out of this, 11190 voters were male and 6825 were female. There were only 2 postal votes in the constituency.



Sopore Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sopore constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other constituencies of the state.

Sopore Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Sopore will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sopore Assembly Elections 2024: Past winners

1962: Abdul Ghani Malik, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

1967: Gulam Nabi Mircha, Indian National Congress

1972: Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir

1977: Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir

1983: Hakim Habibullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

1987: Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Independent

1996: Haji Abdul Ahad Vakil, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

2002: Abdul Rashid, Indian National Congress

2008: Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

Sopore Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 31952 or 30.79% in the Sopore Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was18017, or 19.96 %.