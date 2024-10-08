Sopore Assembly Election LIVE: JKNC or JKPDP, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sopore Assembly Election

Sopore Assembly Election 2024: The Sopore Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Sopore is part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and comes under the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Congress candidate Abdul Rashid Dar won the Sopore constituency in 2014. In 2008, JKNC's Mohd Ashraf Ganie registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress candidate Abdul Rashid defeated JKNC's Abdul Ahad Vakil and JKPDP candidate Ghulam Mohamad Mir. In 1996 and 1987, JKNC's Haji Abdul Ahad Vakil and Independent candidate Syed Ali Shahgilani won the constituency, respectively.

Sopore Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sopore constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other constituencies of the UT, including Gulmarg and Baramulla.

Sopore Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Sopore constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Sopore Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Irshad Rasool Kar, Congress party's Abdul Rashid Dar, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Irfan Ali Lone, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Ghulam Mohammad War, and Jammu and Kashmir People Conference's (JKPC) Dr Manzoor Ahmad Bhat are the main candidates in the Sopore seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC, however, they will have a friendly fight in Sopore.

Sopore Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Abdul Rashid Dar won the Sopore seat with a margin of 2,755 votes, securing 8,429 votes (26.38% of the total vote share). He defeated JKPDP candidate Nazir Ahmad Naikoo, who received 5,674 votes (17.76%). Independent candidate Irshad Rasool Kar was third with 5,324 votes (16.66%), while JKNC candidate Mohd Ashraf Ganie was fourth with 4,079 votes (12.77%). The total number of votes polled was 31,963 (30.80%.)

In the 2008 elections, JKNC candidate Mohd Ashraf Ganie won the seat with 4,368 votes, capturing 24.24% of the vote share. Congress candidate Abdul Rashid Dar came in second with 3,304 votes (18.34%), losing to Ganie by a margin of 1,064 votes. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 18,019 (19.96%). JKPDP candidate Abdul Khaliq Bhat finished third with 2,357 votes (13.08%), and independent candidate Ghulam Rasool Kar came fourth with 1,505 votes (8.63%).

Sopore Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Syed Ali Shah Gilani (Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir)

1983: Hakim Habibullah (JKNC)

1987: Syed Ali Shahgilani (Independent)

1996: Haji Abdul Ahad Vakil (JKNC)

2002: Abdul Rashid (Congress)

2008: Mohammad Ashraf Ganie (JKNC)

2014: Abdul Rashid Dar (Congress)

Sopore Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Sopore Assembly constituency was 31,963 or 30.80%. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 18,019 or 19.96%.

