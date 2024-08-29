Sonawari Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Sonawari Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Sonawari Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are the main parties in the constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold for the National Conference since 2002. It has been represented by NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone since 2002. In the 2014 assembly elections, Lone won the election from the constituency by defeating PDP candidate Yasser Rashy by 406 votes.

Sonawari is strategically positioned in the northern part of the Kashmir Valley, bordered by the pristine Wular Lake and the scenic heights of the Himalayas. The constituency encompasses a mix of urban and rural areas, with Bandipora as its district headquarters. This constituency offers a unique glimpse into the demographic and socio-political fabric of the region. Sonawari constituency is predominantly rural, with a mix of urban and semi-urban areas, reflecting a diverse population engaged primarily in agriculture, trade, and services. The population here predominantly comprises Kashmiri Muslims, who form the majority in the constituency. The composition reflects a homogeneous blend of ethnicities, with a significant presence of indigenous Kashmiri Pandits who have been part of the region's historical and cultural landscape.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 80,136 voters in the Sonawari constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 41,742 voters were male and 38,394 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 227 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sonawari in 2008 was 41 (All were men).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Sonawari constituency was 50,589. Out of this, 28,515 voters were male and 22,074 were female. There were eight postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sonawari in 2008 was 46 (44 were men and 2 were women).

Sonawari Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sonawari constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the state, including Handwara and Sopore.

Sonawari Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Sonawari will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference has fielded Hilal Akbar Lone as its candidate for the Sonawari seat. The BJP and the PDP are yet to announce their candidates for this seat.

Sonawari Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

National Conference has fielded Hilal Akbar Lone from the Sonawari Assembly seat. The PDP and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for this seat.

Sonawari Assembly Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, National Conference candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone won the Sonawari seat with a margin of 406 votes. He was polled 32,567 votes with a vote share of 40.53%. He defeated PDP candidate Yasir Reshi, who got 32,161 votes (40.02%). Congress candidate Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray stood third with 12,065 votes (15.01%). The total number of valid votes polled was 80,359.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, National Conference candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone won the seat with a margin of 12,157 votes. He was polled 20,108 votes with a vote share of 39.74%. He defeated Independent candidate Abid Hussain Ansari, who got 7,951 votes (15.71%). Jammu And Kashmir Awami League candidate Imtiaz Ahmed Parray stood third with 6,472 votes (12.79%).

Sonawari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Abdul Aziz Parry (Indian National Congress)

1977: Abdul Aziz Parry (National Conference)

1983: Ghulam Rasool Bahar (National Conference)

1987: Mohammad Ud Din Kochey (National Conference)

1996: Mohammad Yousuf Parray (JK Awami League)

2002: Mohammad Akbar Lone (National Conference)

2008: Mohammad Akbar Lone (National Conference)

2014: Mohammad Akbar Lone (National Conference)

Sonawari Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

Sonawari legislative assembly constituency had a total of 99,449 electors in 2014. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 79,284 or 80.77 per cent.

In 2008, the constituency had a total of 84,356 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 50,595 or 59.95 per cent.