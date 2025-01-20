Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

A soldier who was wounded during an ongoing overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The encounter started last night when the security forces raided a hideout, following which the militants opened fire on them, after which the operation was carried out in the entire area. Reports suggest that one or two terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the area.

During the gunfight, a soldier was injured and was admitted to 92 Base Army Hospital. However, the injured soldier succumbed to his injuries. At present, the security forces have blocked the entire area and the search operation is going on.

The CASO was launched in the area of Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area. "During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday.

Fresh reports suggest that the anti-terrorist operation in the forests of the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Monday as security forces continued cordon and search of the area.

The security forces maintained a tight cordon at the Zaloora Gujjarpati area of the Sopore police district and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the area this morning, the official said. They said the cordon was laid on Sunday as security forces noticed fire while unearthing a militant hideout.