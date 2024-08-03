J-K: Six officials sacked for narco-terror links to Pakistan's ISI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: At least six government officials, including five policemen, were sacked for their alleged involvement in financing terrorism through drug sales in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the officials, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to terminate them from service.

Under proviso 'c' of the Article, the President or the Governor, as applicable, has the authority to terminate an employee without following the usual procedure if they are convinced that retaining the person in public service is detrimental to the security of the state.

Officials were part of narco-terror network

The investigation found that these officials were part of a narco-terror network run by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and various terror groups operating from Pakistani soil, the officials said. "Six government officials, including five policemen and a teacher, were found involved in terror financing through drug sales," an official said.

Four government employees sacked

Last month, four government employees, including two police constables, were sacked for their alleged involvement in narco-terrorism. The individuals were identified as police constables Mushtaq Ahmad Pir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, junior assistant in the school education department Bazil Ahmad Mir, and village-level worker in the rural development department Mohd Zaid Shah.

Officials involved in the investigations revealed that the four were “acting on behalf of terror outfits” with law enforcement and intelligence agencies gathering “incriminating material evidence” against them. Heroin and brown sugar, not cultivated in Indian territory, are closely linked with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, with every gram peddled or consumed in India coming from Pakistan through various networks, according to an ANI report.

