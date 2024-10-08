Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election LIVE: BJP vs Congress vs PDP, who will win? Counting to begin at 8 am

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election Results

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election Results: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The seat was established in 2022. It is a part of the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. BJP, Congress, and PDP are the main parties in the seat. The seat went to polls in the second phase of the three-phased Assembly Elections on September 25.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency: Date of polling

The constituency went to polls on September 25.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency: Result date

The result on the seat will be declared on October 8.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency Candidates