Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election LIVE: BJP vs Congress vs PDP, who will win? Counting to begin at 8 am

Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election LIVE: The constituency went to polls in the second phase of the elections and the results will be out today.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Jammu Updated on: October 08, 2024 7:45 IST
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election Results: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The seat was established in 2022. It is a part of the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. BJP, Congress, and PDP are the main parties in the seat. The seat went to polls in the second phase of the three-phased Assembly Elections on September 25.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency: Date of polling

The constituency went to polls on September 25.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency: Result date

The result on the seat will be declared on October 8.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency Candidates

  • BJP: Baldev Raj Sharma
  • Congress: Bhupinder Singh
  • PDP: Partap Krishan Sharma
  • Independent: Bansi Lal, Jugal Kishore, Raj Kumar, Sham Singh

 

