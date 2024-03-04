Monday, March 04, 2024
     
  5. 4 dead, 3 injured as vehicle skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

4 dead, 3 injured as vehicle skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Following the accident, a rescue operation was promptly initiated, resulting in the recovery of four bodies from the accident site.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Ramban (J&K) Updated on: March 04, 2024 12:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ramban: As many as four people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a vehicle skidded off the road near Maligam in Ukhrall in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, officials said. 

The vehicle on the way from Maligam to Ukhrall skidded off the road near Maligam. The tragic incident happened due to slippery conditions.

The officials said that soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched and four bodies were recovered from the accident site. "Three injured have been shifted to PHC Ukhrall," the added.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah, Mohammad Ayoub Bali, and driver Sajjad Ahmad—all residents of Pogal village in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

