Second terrorist, Army dog 'Phantom' killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor

The second terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, said the officials on Tuesday. The terrorists were killed after the security forces launched a massive search operation following an attack on the army vehicle in the Akhnoor area. An army dog, Phantom, was also killed in the operation.

Hours after the ambush by the terrorists, media reports emerged that the security forces gunned down three militants in Akhnoor. The sources on Tuesday said the security forces killed all the terrorists who opened fire at the army's ambulance van.

A fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning was killed by the evening in an operation launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.

A couple of deafening explosions followed by an intense firing on Tuesday broke the overnight lull when security forces closed in on the terrorists hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in Khour, the officials said.

Army dog, Phantom, dies in Fresh encounter in Akhnoor

A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation. In a first, the Army has also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.

