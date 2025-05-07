Operation Sindoor: Schools and colleges to remain closed today in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which took place on April 22 (Tuesday).

The schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts will remain closed on Wednesday (May 7) after India hit terror hotbeds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and PoK. As per details shared by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, "All government and private schools in District Poonch shall remain closed today, 7th May 2025, because of the prevailing situation."

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring 'Operation Sindoor' throughout the night, sources said.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence."Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

According to the Ministry, these strikes were carried out in response to the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government said it is committed to holding those responsible accountable.