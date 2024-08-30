Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Samba is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, situated in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also falls under the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. With the upcoming elections marking the first assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the Election Commission announced the election schedule on August 16. The polls will be conducted in three phases across all 90 assembly constituencies.
Samba is one of the key constituencies to watch in these elections, alongside Uri in the Baramulla district, as the region prepares for its first electoral process as a Union Territory.
Samba constituency demographic profile
As per the 2011 Census, Samba District in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a population of 318,898, placing it 568th among India's 640 districts. The district has a population density of 318 inhabitants per square kilometer and experienced a population growth of 16.9% between 2001 and 2011. Samba has a sex ratio of 886 females per 1,000 males, with a literacy rate of 81.4%. Scheduled Castes constitute 28.8% of the population, while Scheduled Tribes comprise 5.6%.
Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date
The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in three phases. The voting dates are set for September 18, September 25, and October 1. Samba, an unreserved constituency, will hold its election in the third phase on October 1. The election process will officially commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on September 5.
Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date
The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 4.
Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates
Jugal Kishore
Raman Bhalla
Ankur Sharma
Samba Assembly Elections: Results from 2008 and 2014
2014 Results
Winner: Devinder Kumar Manyal (BJP)
Votes: 34,075
Victory percentage: 53.08%
Voter turnout: 75.60%
Total electors: 84,916
Total valid votes: 64,195
In the 2014 Samba Assembly elections, Devinder Kumar Manyal of the BJP won decisively with 34,075 votes, or 53.08% of the total vote share. He defeated Yash Paul Kundal from the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), who garnered 11,957 votes, by a margin of 22,118 votes.
2008 Results
In the 2008 Assembly elections, a total of 1,75,067 electors were registered, with 1,31,414 casting their votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 75.1%.
Key candidates and their respective parties received the following votes:
BJP: 32,520 votes (24.7%)
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN): 27,451 votes (20.9%)
J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP): 25,682 votes (19.5%)
Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP): 13,072 votes (9.9%)
Indian National Congress (INC): 12,097 votes (9.2%)
The BJP emerged as the leading party with 24.7% of the vote, followed by the JKN with 20.9% and the JKNPP with 19.5%.
Samba Assembly Elections Past Winners
|Year
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Vote
|2014
|Devinder Kumar Manyal
|BJP
|34075
|2008
|Yash Paul Kundal
|JKNPP
|14631
|2002
|Yash Paul
|JKNPP
|11079
|1996
|Som Nath
|BSP
|14107
|1987
|Parkash Sharma
|INC
|10318
|1983
|Parkash Sharma
|INC
|13515
|1977
|Dhayan Singh
|IND
|6349
|1972
|Gouri Shankar
|INC
|9700
Samba Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008
2014 Election overview:
District: Samba
Total electors: 1,90,624
Votes polled: 1,53,052
Voter turnout: 80.3%
Constituency details: 2 Assembly Constituencies (1 General, 1 SC)
Party performance:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 72,682 votes (47.7%)
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN): 28,655 votes (18.8%)
Indian National Congress (INC): 24,824 votes (16.3%)
J & K National Panthers Party (JKNPP): 12,470 votes (8.2%)
Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP): 6,451 votes (4.2%)
2008 Election Overview:
District: Samba
Total electors: 1,75,067
Votes polled: 1,31,414
Voter turnout: 75.1%
Constituency details: 2 Assembly Constituencies (1 General, 1 SC)
Party performance:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 32,520 votes (24.7%)
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN): 27,451 votes (20.9%)
J & K National Panthers Party (JKNPP): 25,682 votes (19.5%)
Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP): 13,072 votes (9.9%)
Indian National Congress (INC): 12,097 votes (9.2%)