Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Samba is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, situated in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also falls under the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. With the upcoming elections marking the first assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the Election Commission announced the election schedule on August 16. The polls will be conducted in three phases across all 90 assembly constituencies.

Samba is one of the key constituencies to watch in these elections, alongside Uri in the Baramulla district, as the region prepares for its first electoral process as a Union Territory.

Samba constituency demographic profile

As per the 2011 Census, Samba District in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a population of 318,898, placing it 568th among India's 640 districts. The district has a population density of 318 inhabitants per square kilometer and experienced a population growth of 16.9% between 2001 and 2011. Samba has a sex ratio of 886 females per 1,000 males, with a literacy rate of 81.4%. Scheduled Castes constitute 28.8% of the population, while Scheduled Tribes comprise 5.6%.

Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to occur across 90 constituencies in three phases. The voting dates are set for September 18, September 25, and October 1. Samba, an unreserved constituency, will hold its election in the third phase on October 1. The election process will officially commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on September 5.

Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 4.

Samba Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates

Jugal Kishore

Raman Bhalla

Ankur Sharma

Samba Assembly Elections: Results from 2008 and 2014

2014 Results

Winner: Devinder Kumar Manyal (BJP)

Votes: 34,075

Victory percentage: 53.08%

Voter turnout: 75.60%

Total electors: 84,916

Total valid votes: 64,195

In the 2014 Samba Assembly elections, Devinder Kumar Manyal of the BJP won decisively with 34,075 votes, or 53.08% of the total vote share. He defeated Yash Paul Kundal from the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), who garnered 11,957 votes, by a margin of 22,118 votes.

2008 Results

In the 2008 Assembly elections, a total of 1,75,067 electors were registered, with 1,31,414 casting their votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 75.1%.

Key candidates and their respective parties received the following votes:

BJP: 32,520 votes (24.7%)

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN): 27,451 votes (20.9%)

J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP): 25,682 votes (19.5%)

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP): 13,072 votes (9.9%)

Indian National Congress (INC): 12,097 votes (9.2%)

The BJP emerged as the leading party with 24.7% of the vote, followed by the JKN with 20.9% and the JKNPP with 19.5%.

Samba Assembly Elections Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2014 Devinder Kumar Manyal BJP 34075 2008 Yash Paul Kundal JKNPP 14631 2002 Yash Paul JKNPP 11079 1996 Som Nath BSP 14107 1987 Parkash Sharma INC 10318 1983 Parkash Sharma INC 13515 1977 Dhayan Singh IND 6349 1972 Gouri Shankar INC 9700

Samba Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

2014 Election overview:

District: Samba

Total electors: 1,90,624

Votes polled: 1,53,052

Voter turnout: 80.3%

Constituency details: 2 Assembly Constituencies (1 General, 1 SC)

Party performance:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 72,682 votes (47.7%)

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN): 28,655 votes (18.8%)

Indian National Congress (INC): 24,824 votes (16.3%)

J & K National Panthers Party (JKNPP): 12,470 votes (8.2%)

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP): 6,451 votes (4.2%)

2008 Election Overview:

District: Samba

Total electors: 1,75,067

Votes polled: 1,31,414

Voter turnout: 75.1%

Constituency details: 2 Assembly Constituencies (1 General, 1 SC)

Party performance:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 32,520 votes (24.7%)

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN): 27,451 votes (20.9%)

J & K National Panthers Party (JKNPP): 25,682 votes (19.5%)

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP): 13,072 votes (9.9%)

Indian National Congress (INC): 12,097 votes (9.2%)