Republic Day 2025: Pulwama makes history as Tricolour unfurled for first time at Tral Chowk | Watch

Indian national flag unfurled for the first time at Tral Chowk, Pulwama

In a first, the Indian National Flag was unfurled for the first time at the Trial Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on the occasion of 76th Republic Day on Sunday (January 26). The flag was jointly unfurled by an elderly, youth and a child symbolising the unity of generations and their shared commitment to the nation.

The event was graced by the presence of Indian Army personnel and hundreds of others, who saluted the Tricolour and sang the national anthem. The event drew over 1,000 attendees, with enthusiastic youth forming the majority.

Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and patriotic songs echoed across the town, creating an atmosphere of pride and unity. This momentous occasion marked a significant transformation for Tral, a place known for unrest, as it embraces peace, progress, and national integration.

Image Source : INDIA TVPeople sing the national anthem at Tral Chowk

The ceremony, held amid heightened security by the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, proceeded peacefully, reflecting the collaboration between local communities and security forces. The sight of people from all walks of life waving the tricolour was a testament to Tral's transformation and its aspirations for harmony and development.

Image Source : INDIA TVChildren with Tricolour at Tral Chowk

The participation of the youth underscored their desire for a brighter, unified future rooted in the ideals of democracy. As the tricolour fluttered proudly against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it became a symbol of Tral’s journey towards peace, progress and its renewed dedication to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. On this Republic Day, Tral stood tall as a beacon of unity and hope demonstrating "Naya Kashmir".