Reasi cloudburst: 7 of family killed in house collapse following landslide in J-K's Mahore | Video

Reasi (J&K):

As many as seven of a family were killed after a massive landslide hit Baddar Village of the Mahore area in J-K’s Reasi. The incident occurred on Friday night when their mud house was buried under the debris due to a cloudburst.

Mahore MLA Mohammad Khurshid said the family was asleep when the landslide struck, causing the entire house to collapse and bury the residents beneath the rubble. Local villagers quickly conducted a rescue operation and recovered all seven bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, Wazira Begum, Bilal Ahmed, Mohammad Mustafa, Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Mubarak and Mohammad Wasim.

3 killed in Ramban cloudburst

In another incident, three people died and one person has gone missing due to a cloudburst in Ramban district's Rajgad area. The incident occurred at around 12:30 am on Saturday. Search and rescue operations are currently underway in the area.

The rescuers have recovered the bodies of the three people who died in the incident, which includes two women.

“Just Now Spoke to DC #Ramban Mr Mohammad Alyas Khan. Cloud burst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons. The fifth one is missing and the search is going on. Meanwhile, there is no injured. Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance being provided. I am in Constant touch,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X.

Dy CM Choudhary seeks relief package

Amid devastation due to heavy downpour, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday sought Rs 80000 crore relief package from the Centre.

"The damage is so immense that today I will appeal to the prime minister and the home minister of the country to announce a major package, because this time Jammu has witnessed an even greater floods than Kashmir in 2014, which has caused massive destruction. A package worth more than Rs 80,000 crore is needed here," PTI quoted Choudhary as saying.