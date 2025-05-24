Rahul Gandhi to visit Poonch today, meet bereaved families hit by Pakistan's shelling This will mark Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to the valley after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday to meet families affected by recent Pakistani shelling, Congress national general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

“Rahul Gandhi is visiting Poonch to meet the families affected by Pakistani shelling. He wants to extend solidarity with the bereaved families,”Mir said. This will mark Gandhi’s second visit to the valley after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir last month following the attack, Rahul Gandhi stated that the motive behind the terror strike was to divide the people of the country, and stressed the need for national unity to defeat terrorism once and for all.

Poonch witnessed intense shelling

The Poonch sector witnessed intense artillery shelling about two weeks ago amid rising tensions with Pakistan, after India carried out precise strikes on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

These targets included the headquarters of banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

Following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, a wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone strikes by Pakistan hit the Jammu region, especially Poonch, between May 8 and 10, resulting in the deaths of 27 people and injuries to over 70 others.

(With PTI inputs)