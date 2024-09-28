Priyanka Gandhi addresses poll rally in J-K, says 'LG is outsider, making policies for outside people'

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA/X (SCREENGRAB) Priyanka Gandhi at poll rally in Jammu's Bishnah

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday addressed a public rally in her first campaign this poll season in Jammu and Kashmir's Bishnah. During her address, she targeted Lieutenant General (LG) Manoj Sinha saying that he is an outsider and is working for the outside people instead of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that the tenders in the UT are being given to outside people. The sand which is excavated from J-K is sent outside and when is purchased by the people in UT, it comes at costly prices, Gandhi claimed. She said, "Your Lieutenant Governor is an outsider, whatever policies are being made are for outsiders... contracts are being given to outsiders... your sand is being sent outside, and when you have to buy it, you get it at a higher price... outside companies are coming here and looting everything... all contracts have been given to their outside friends. All our small businesses are being destroyed by bringing in outside companies."

Congress leader was campaigning for Neeraj Kundan, the party candidate from the Bishnah assembly constituency. She praised Kundan saying that he has been at the forefront when called for any struggle. Slamming PM Modi-led government, she said that the small enterprises, which are the backbone of the Indian economy are suffering. She reiterated Congress's allegation against the Central govt that it is working in favour of some businessmen.