Two terrorists injured as Army jawans foil infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

According to the Army officials, the security forces opened fire after they observed suspicious movement along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Edited By: India TV News Desk Poonch Published : Jan 30, 2025 20:52 IST, Updated : Jan 30, 2025 21:08 IST
Image Source : PTI Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

The Army officials on Thursday said Indian Army troops have opened fire after observing suspicious movement along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The security officials said at least two terrorists have been injured in the military operation to foil the infiltration bid.

"Terrorist movement detected in #Poonch sector along the  #LineofControl. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway. #IndianArmy @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA," Indian Army's White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) posted on X.

Army troops foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of heavily-armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said.
 
Alert Army troops picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across the LoC in Khari Karmara area, leading to a gunfight between the two sides, the officials said.
 
They said at least two terrorists were hit by the bullets in the Army firing but it was not immediately known whether they were dead or injured.
 
Reinforcements have rushed to the scene with thick foliage and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

