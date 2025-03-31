PM Modi to inaugurate historic Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar on April 19 The Vande Bharat Express will begin operations between Katra and Srinagar on April 19, marking a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructure development, with the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, being inaugurated.

In a major development for Jammu and Kashmir, the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express train service will begin operations between Katra and Srinagar on April 19. The inauguration of this service will be personally overseen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development.

The train service will cover the 272-kilometre stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, which will be completed with this new service. Initially, the Vande Bharat Express will run between Katra and Srinagar as work is still underway at the Jammu Railway Station, where repairs and renovations are being carried out.

One of the most remarkable features of this rail route is the inclusion of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge. The bridge, along with the Anji Khad Bridge and several tunnels, will be inaugurated during the event. The Prime Minister will first unveil the Chenab Bridge, followed by the launch of the Vande Bharat Express, which will become the first train to travel to Kashmir, carrying passengers on its maiden journey.

Train service to revolutionise travel time

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express will significantly reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar, making the journey more efficient and accessible. Railway officials confirmed that the project was completed last month, and the railway safety commissioner had granted approval for the train service in January. The rail link is expected to transform connectivity in the region and provide a boost to tourism and trade.

PM Modi’s visit and the historic inauguration

Central Minister Jitendra Singh revealed that Prime Minister Modi will visit Udhampur on April 19 for the inauguration of the world's highest railway bridge. Following the unveiling, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Katra, signalling the start of this historic train service.

A long-awaited project

The ambitious rail project to connect Kashmir with the rest of India was first initiated in 1997. However, due to challenging geological, geographical, and weather conditions, the project faced multiple delays. The completed rail link includes 119 kilometres of track, with 38 tunnels, the longest being Tunnel T-49 at 12.75 kilometres. This tunnel is also the longest transportation tunnel in India. Additionally, the project includes 927 bridges, spanning a total length of 13 kilometers. The Chenab Bridge, one of the standout features, stands at 1,315 meters in length and features an arch that rises 467 meters above the riverbed, making it the highest railway arch bridge in the world. It is even taller than the Eiffel Tower by 35 meters.

The completion of this rail link is a game-changer for Jammu and Kashmir, providing a modern and efficient mode of transport for the region.

(Anamika Gaur)