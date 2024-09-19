Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Multi-layer security blanket in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Srinagar today (September 19). The area around the Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar has been put under a multi-layer security blanket ahead of PM Modi's poll rally scheduled for Thursday.

Sharing the details, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur told media, "PM Modi will be here and address a public rally on September 19. Preparations are underway and it will be a very big rally, and people here are excited to listen to him. This will be the third visit of PM here (J&K) this year."

Thakur added, "He (PM Modi) is coming here to interact with the party workers. He will meet with the 19 candidates of the party. This will boost the morale of the candidates and will also help us in winning".

Security beefed up in Srinagar for PM Modi's rally

This will be PM Modi's first rally for BJP candidates in Kashmir before the assembly elections in the Union territory later this month.

"We have made a multi-tier security arrangement for the VVIP visit as per the Standard Operating Procedure laid down for such events," Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi said.

The venue is within a kilometre from the iconic Lal Chowk clock tower. Birdi said police have made adequate arrangements.

"We will be issuing regular travel advisories to ensure that the event is smooth and people face the least inconvenience," he added.

Security forces have increased patrols around the venue as part of an area domination exercise. This will be the prime minister's third visit to the Kashmir valley this year. He addressed a rally at the Bakshi Stadium on March 7 and attended the International Yoga Day at the SKICC on June 21.

Earlier on September 14, PM Modi addressed a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

1st phase polling

The first phase of three-phase assembly elections in the Union Territory was held on September 18. 24 Assembly constituencies across the Union Territory went to polls in the first phase.

Jitendra Singh on PM Modi's statehood promise to J-K

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh dismissed Congress's claim to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as a fake narrative, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already promised statehood will be restored after the elections.

"The Congress manifesto carries no credibility and people will not take it seriously. They have started demanding statehood, which is a fake narrative because the PM has already said that statehood would be restored after the elections. The Congress and the National Conference think they will create a false narrative that the statehood is restored because of their pressure. But that is not going to work," Singh told media.

Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. The second phase will be held on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8 (Tuesday).