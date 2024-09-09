J-K polls: PDP withdraws support from Taj Mohiuddin after Apni Party backs his candidacy from Uri seat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Taj Mohuddin

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: In a major political development, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday withdrew its support for former Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin after the Apni Party backed his candidacy as an independent candidate from the Uri constituency.

Mohiuddin on August 17 announced his resignation from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP and announced to contest the election as an Independent candidate from north Kashmir’s Uri assembly constituency.

Apni Party backs Taj Mohuddin's candidature

On Monday, the Apni Party announced its support for the former Jammu and Kashmir minister. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari made the announcement during a press conference in Srinagar. "The Apni Party has decided to back Mohiuddin. We will lend our full support to him," Bukhari said.

He said the decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of the Uri assembly segment. "There is no personal interest. Neither does Mohiuddin have any personal interest, nor do I," he added.

Bukhari said Mohiuddin is a tall leader and expressed hope that he would be elected to the assembly.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 8. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

