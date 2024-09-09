NC's red flag is a flag of blood: Former J-K Congress chief's outburst hints at cracks in alliance | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Vikar Rasool addressed a public rally in Benihal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar: With just a few days left for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, massive cracks seem to be widening in the Congress-National Conference alliance with former J-K Congress chief Vikar Rasool on Monday coming down heavily on the alliance partner National Conference, saying that the NC workers are trying to lure voters with the allurement of money. Notably, Vikar Rasool this time is fighting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from Banihal constituency.

Vikar Rasool, while addressing a rally in Banihal, said that he wants a debate with the NC on the developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further alleged that the NC has sucked the blood of the people and their red flag is a flag of blood. "Show me the Inauguration of any project being laid by Farooq Abdullah or Omar Abdullah in Banihal. The NC has sucked the blood of the people and their red flag is a flag of blood," he said.

Earlier, Vikar Rasool had said that the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will see a good fight from the Congress and that the party will lead with a huge majority.

"I am confident that Congress will give a good fight in the upcoming elections. We will lead with a huge majority. We have the issues of statehood, unemployment, job security, land security, and power projects," said the Congress candidate.

He praised Rahul Gandhi for advocating for the restoration of the region's statehood and said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have deep affection for the Leader of the Opposition just as he has for the union territory.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir love Rahul Gandhi and he also loves the Union territory. When he first brought the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, I still remember how people of all age groups, from kids to the elderly, covered 20-30 kilometres for his rally on foot. The same love was showered by the people in his first rally for the elections here on Wednesday," Wani told news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

As per the announcement from the EC, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.