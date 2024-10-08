Pampore Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Zahoor Ahmad Mir secure third victory for PDP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pampore Assembly Election Result 2024 | LIVE UPDATES

Anticipation and fervor fill the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir as the counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies started in the Union Territory.

While political parties (including BJP, Congress, JKPDP, JKNC, among others) have affirmed significant gains in this electoral battle, the 2024 results are considered particularly significant as they are being held post the abrogation of Article 370, and will decide the fate of a few key players.

As the counting begins for all 90 seats, this article focuses on the major details related to the Pampore Assembly Constituency.





Key Candidates

The Pampore seat, one of the major assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, is witnessing a direct battle among BJP (fielding Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi), JKPDP (with Zahoor Ahmad Mir as their candidate), and JKNC (placing their hopes on Hasnain Masoodi).

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) has also named Mohammad Altaf Mir as their candidate.

Who Won the Seat in the 2014 and 2008 Elections

In the 2014 assembly polls, the seat was won by JKPDP's Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who secured 16,239 votes, defeating his closest rival Yawar Ali Abbas Masoodi of JKNC, who garnered 12,741 votes.

In the 2008 elections, Zahoor Ahmad Mir claimed victory, securing 11,117 votes, while Congress candidate Mohd Anwar Bhat came second with 5,969 votes.



