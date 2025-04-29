Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight day in Jammu and Kashmir, firing reported in Kupwara, Akhnoor

Advertisement
The Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked firing from Pakistani side in Kupwara Akhnoor and Baramulla sectors.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Jammu:

In the latest ceasefire violation along the International Border, the Pakistan Army opened unprovoked small arms fire across several locations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. According to officials, the Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner.

The firings took place in Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector, marking the fifth consecutive day of ceasefire breaches by Pakistan amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attacks, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people.

"During the night of 28-29 April 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation," the Indian Army said in a statement.

 

