Pakistani national apprehended by Indian Army near Line of Control in J-K's Poonch

The Indian Army on Thursday (August 22) apprehended a 42-year-old Pakistani national near the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pak national identified as Azhar Hussain was captured by Army’s 9 Sikhli from LoC near Chakan Da Bagh. Currently, Hussain is being interrogated, and further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, the Border Security Forces (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt and killed an intruder along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists from Pakistan trying to infiltrate

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the ISI persist in assisting terrorists to infiltrate India, but the Indian Army successfully thwarts their attempts. Reports indicate that terrorists from Pakistan are using civilians and mosques as human shields to aid their infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Pakistani Army with the ISI, is actively supporting these infiltration efforts.

Despite continued support from the Pakistani Army and ISI, the Indian Army remains vigilant and proactive. In response to these threats, the Indian Army is conducting 20 operations in the Jammu region in hinterland. These operations are focused around areas such as Kathua and Udhampur, and there has been a reported sighting of a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC).

Additional BSF battalions sent to Jammu

In a fresh attempt to tackle the rising terrorism in the Jammu region, the government has sent two more battalions to the Jammu region. More than 2,000 BSF jawans have been deployed near LOC in the Samba range (near the Punjab-Jammu state border). The battalions deployed in Odisha were moved to Jammu.

India shares a 772 km-long Line of Control (LOC) border with Pakistan, with 343.9 km in Kashmir and approximately 224 km in Jammu. Additionally, there is a 209 km international border stretching from Akhnoor to the Lakhanpur border in Punjab. This is not the first time the Pakistani Army has engaged in such tactics to undermine India. However, it seems that with their previous strategies having failed, Pakistan is now resorting to portraying itself as a victim to the United Nations.

