Pakistan continues unprovoked firing along LoC for eighth straight day, Indian Army retaliates

Srinagar:

Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the eighth night in a row on Thursday by launching unprovoked small arms firing, targeting multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from across the border in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor. Notably, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire continuously since the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Indian Army troops responded appropriately and with precision, retaliating in a measured and proportionate manner to the Pakistani aggression. Despite the provocation, the Indian forces maintained control and ensured the safety of forward posts and the civilian population in the affected areas.

India closes its airspace to all Pakistani aircraft

Meanwhile, India has closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration). Both India and Pakistan have now blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as the neighbouring country had already announced this step six days ago.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the brutal terror attack.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

