LG Manoj Sinha, Omar, Mehbooba and BJP condemn Pahalgam terror attack on tourists Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir have strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed five tourists, calling for swift justice and heightened security measures.

Srinagar:

In a shocking and tragic incident, at least twelve tourists were killed and several others injured when terrorists opened fire at a resort in the Baisaran meadows area of Pahalgam, Anantnag district, on Tuesday afternoon. The attack, which lasted around 3 to 5 minutes, has sparked strong condemnation from political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, targeting unarmed tourists, occurred at a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, a serene town known for its natural beauty. According to police sources, the terrorists fired indiscriminately before fleeing the scene, leaving several people injured, including one critically. A woman tourist who survived the attack recounted the horrifying moment, saying, “They first asked my name and religion, then shot me.” Her emotional account highlights the brutal nature of the attack.

In response to the incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep outrage, calling the attack "cowardly." He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that those responsible for this heinous act would not go unpunished. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam," Sinha said. He further confirmed that he had spoken with the Director General of Police (DGP) and other security officials, who had deployed Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police teams to the area for a search operation. Sinha also directed district administration and health officials to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, including evacuating one tourist to the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag. "I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also condemned the attack, describing it as an “abomination.” "I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman, and worthy of contempt," Abdullah said in a statement. He extended his sympathies to the families of the victims and confirmed that his colleague, Sakina Itoo, had moved to the hospital to oversee the arrangements for the injured. Abdullah also expressed his distress over the attack, stating, “This is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti echoed the sentiments of other leaders, strongly condemning the violence. "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced," Mufti said. She also called for a thorough investigation into the incident, urging authorities to examine potential security lapses and take steps to prevent future attacks. "Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning," she added.

The BJP responded to the attack by labeling the perpetrators as “cowardly Pakistani terrorists.” Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina condemned the assault on innocent tourists, emphasizing that these militants, "too afraid to face our brave soldiers," targeted defenseless visitors enjoying Kashmir’s beauty. "The entire area has been cordoned off by the Army and police. Those aiding these terrorists will also be brought to justice," Raina stated. He reassured the public that the guilty would be held accountable and expressed his deep concern for the safety of tourists in the region.

In response to the brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone strongly condemned the incident, calling the assailants the "biggest enemies of Kashmiris." Speaking on the tragedy, Lone said, “There can be no bigger enemy of the Kashmiris than the terrorists. Their war is not just against the people, but against the very essence of Kashmiri hospitality.” He emphasized that the attackers aim to drive away tourists from the valley, depriving locals of their livelihood and damaging the region's economy. “They want tourists to leave Kashmir so that Kashmiris have no source of income. They are enemies of our children and the coming generations,” he added. Calling the attack on unarmed civilians a grave sin, Lone asserted, “They are terrorists. Targeting unarmed tourists is the biggest sin. They will neither be forgiven here, nor in the eyes of God.” His remarks echo the growing anger and anguish among political leaders and citizens alike over the cowardly assault on innocent visitors.

Meanwhile National Conference leader Imran Nabi Dar also condemned the cowardly attack and said, "This is a dark day for Kashmir and Kashmiri tourism. The tourism season was just about to start and this unfortunate incident took place. We unequivocally condemn this incident...Kashmir is known for hospitality...We appeal to the LG administration to find out who is behind these incidents..."

As the investigation continues, a joint operation involving the Indian Army's Victor Force, Special Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SoG), and CRPF 116 Battalion has been launched to track down the attackers. Officials have clarified that the incident occurred in the Baisaran meadows area, not along the Pahalgam-Doda axis as initially speculated.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the region, with all political leaders emphasizing the importance of maintaining the safety and security of civilians, especially tourists. Authorities have assured the public that the situation is under control, and security has been further strengthened in and around Pahalgam.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation and conduct a search operation, political leaders have united in their call for accountability, justice, and the urgent need for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again. The attack on tourists in Pahalgam has left the region reeling, with the death toll still being verified and officials working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to justice.