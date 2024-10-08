Padder–Nagseni Assembly election result LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Padder–Nagseni Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Padder–Nagseni Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP is leading in Jammu and Kashmir with 10 leads in early trends. Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir started at 8 am amid tight security. The fate of candidates on 90 Vidhan Sabha seats across 90 seats across all 20 districts in J&K is being decided today.

Padder–Nagseni is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Padder–Nagseni is also part of Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. In this years elections, Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Pooja Thokur (JKNC) and Sandesh Kumar (JKPDP) are the key candidates contesting from Padder-Nagseni constituency along with many other independent candidates. In 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, Padder-Nagseni is scheduled to polls September 18, 2024 and the counting of votes is scheduled start on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. This is the first Assembly election being held in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the delimitation of constituencies in 2022.

Padder–Nagseni Assembly Election Results 2024: Candidates

This year, Pooja Thakur is contesting as candidate from Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party, while Sandesh Kumar is contesting as Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party candidate. And Sunil Kumar Sharma is fighting on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Padder–Nagseni Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Padder-Nagseni constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18, along with 23 other constituencies in the union territory.

Padder–Nagseni Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Padder-Nagseni constituency will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.