Omar Abdullah on Jaishankar's statement on PoK: 'If you can bring it back, then do it now' Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah reacted to EAM Jaishankar's statement on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), questioning the Centre's silence on China-controlled territories in Ladakh. His remarks have sparked fresh political debate.

Speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent remarks about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He questioned the central government's intent and ability to take back the region while also pointing out China's control over parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Bring it back if you can'

Addressing the Assembly, Abdullah said, "The foreign minister has said that they will bring back the portion of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan. Did we ever stop them? If they can bring it back, they should do it now."

'Why no talk on China?'

Further challenging the Centre, the National Conference leader questioned why the government only focuses on PoK while ignoring Chinese control over parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"One portion is with Pakistan, but another portion is with China—why doesn't anyone talk about that?" he asked.

Political reactions expected

Abdullah's remarks are expected to spark fresh political debate over the government's stance on PoK and its silence on China-controlled territories in Ladakh.

The Centre has not yet responded to Abdullah's remarks, but the statement is likely to fuel further political discourse on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's territorial claims.

J&K govt finalises business rules, sends proposal to LG for approval

Omar Abdullah announced that the business rules for the Legislative Assembly have been framed and sent to Lieutenant Governor (LG) for approval, a move aimed at streamlining governance in the Union Territory.

"Until we receive statehood, it is necessary to establish clear business rules. It took some time, but last night at 8 PM, we convened a cabinet meeting and finalized them. The rules were approved by the cabinet," Abdullah said while responding to the motion of thanks on the LG’s address to the Assembly.

Awaiting LG's approval for implementation

The Chief Minister further informed the House that the newly framed rules have been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. "We hope they will be approved soon. This step will ensure that as long as the current system is in place, it operates smoothly and without confusion," Abdullah said, adding that while he views the arrangement as temporary, it is still necessary to avoid governance hurdles.

Abdullah's criticism of dual governance model

Last month, Abdullah had openly criticized the hybrid governance model in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "recipe for disaster." He argued that the dual power structure, where both the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor share administrative control, was not in anyone’s interest.

"Governance functions better when there is a single center of command rather than a divided leadership," he had stated.

Opposition slams dual governance system

The Congress, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and other political parties have repeatedly criticised the dual governance system in Jammu and Kashmir. They argue that the arrangement has led to policy paralysis and delays in decision-making, further reinforcing demands for the restoration of full statehood.

With the business rules now finalized and awaiting approval, the J&K government aims to ensure greater administrative clarity while statehood restoration remains a key demand.