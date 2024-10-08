Omar Abdullah leads from both Budgam and Ganderbal, says 'BJP should not gamble if it lacks majority'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Omar Abdullah

As the counting if votes began in Jammu and Kashmir, the early trends reveal that former JK Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is leading from both seats he contested- Budgam and Ganderbal. Reacting to the early trends Abdullah said, "We are hopeful of victory, rest is on God. Whatever the voters of J&K have decided will be clear by afternoon... If the mandate is against the BJP, it should not resort to gambling."

In Ganderbal, Omar is in contest against Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Bashir Ahmad Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Qazi Mubisher Farooq and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Qaiser Sultan Ganaie are the main candidates in the Ganderbal seat.

In Budgam, he is contesting against Aga Syed Muntazir the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and son of Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan. Both Omar and Muntazir are locked in a fierce battle in this politically crucial constituency.

PDP's Iltija Mufti leads

Meanwhile, PDP candidate Iltijia Mehbooba Mufti lead from Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat. In Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, Iltija Mufti (PDP), a third-generation politician and first-time candidate, is facing NC’s Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), who has consistently secured the runner-up position in the last two elections, held in 2014 and 2008. On the other hand, BJP has fielded its J&K vice president, Sofi Yousuf.

Early trends in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP and NC-Congress allaince are in tough contest. While the BJP is leading Jammu region, NC-Congress are leading in Kashmir Valley. Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP is shockingly far behind, heading towards one of the worst performance. Meanwhile, Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party has also failed to influence the voters in assembly elections.