Omar Abdullah swearing-in LIVE: Surendra Choudhary takes oath as Cabinet Minister

Hazratbal, Jammu and Kashmir – Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah paid heartfelt tributes to his grandfather, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the founder of the National Conference, at his mausoleum on Wednesday.

Dressed in a traditional Pathani suit and coat, the 54-year-old Abdullah placed floral tributes at the grave site in Hazratbal. This visit comes just ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.