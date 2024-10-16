Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
  Omar Abdullah swearing-in LIVE: Surendra Choudhary takes oath as Cabinet Minister
Omar Abdullah swearing-in LIVE: Surendra Choudhary takes oath as Cabinet Minister

Omar Abdullah swearing-in LIVE: In the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the National Conference-Congress alliance won the majority. Soon after the victory, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah announced Omar's name as the UT's first CM.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Srinagar Updated on: October 16, 2024 11:39 IST
Omar Abdullah swreaing in
Image Source : PTI/FILE Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah swearing-in LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8. The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly — five members are to be nominated by the LG. Their strength is further bolstered by the support from five Independent MLAs-elect and a lone AAP MLA-elect. His first term as the CM of Jammu and Kashmir was from 2009 to 2014. At that time J-K was a state. In 2019, Article 370 was abrogated and later the state was divided into two UTs J-K and Ladakh.

Follow LIVE blog for latest updates:

 

Live updates :Omar Abdullah swearing-in ceremony LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 16, 2024 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Surendra Choudhary takes oath as Cabinet Minister

    Surendra Choudhary, JKNC MLA from Nowshera, took oath as Cabinet Minister

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Omar Abdullah becomes first CM of Jammu and Kashmir UT

    Omar Abdullah took oath as the news Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.  

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Omar Abdullah arrives at SKICC

    CM-designate Omar Abdullah arrived at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to take oath. LG Manoj Sinha will administer the oath to him and other Cabinet ministers. 

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Leaders gather at swearing-in ceremony venue

    Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Omar Abdullah, leaders started gathering at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Mallikarjun Kharge reached Srinagar

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Omar Abdullah.

       

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Omar Abdullah leaves from his residence in Srinagar

    Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah left his residence to take the oath. He will take the oath of office and secrecy at 11:30 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

  • Oct 16, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    'Unemployment will be our govt's top priority in J-K,' says NC leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad

    National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad on Wednesday said that the new government in Jammu and Kashmir will fulfill people's expectations. He stated that unemployment and inflation are major issues in the valley and that Article 370 must be restored.

  • Oct 16, 2024 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Name of MLAs to take oath as Cabinet minister

    Along with Omar Abdullah as CM, 5 newly elected MLAs are likely to take oath as Cabinet Ministers, say sources.

    • Javed Dar - Rafiabad
    • Sakeena Ittoo - DH Pora
    • Javed Rana - Mendhar
    • Surendar Choudhary - Nowshera
    • Satish Sharma - Chamb
  • Oct 16, 2024 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Rahul, Priyanka arrive in Srinagar to attend swearing-in ceremony

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra have reached Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Omar Abdullah. Congress fought in alliance with NC but won only 6 seats.

  • Oct 16, 2024 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Omar Abdullah pays tribute to National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah

    Hazratbal, Jammu and Kashmir – Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah paid heartfelt tributes to his grandfather, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the founder of the National Conference, at his mausoleum on Wednesday.

    Dressed in a traditional Pathani suit and coat, the 54-year-old Abdullah placed floral tributes at the grave site in Hazratbal. This visit comes just ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress MP Syed Naseer remarks on oath-taking ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir

    On the oath-taking ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah, Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain says, "Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a long time and it was clear that INDIA alliance will be forming the government there...The plight of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years has been so bad. Now we want a clean government for the people. There should be development for them...We want the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be active there and there should be talks about their development."

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    INDIA bloc leaders arrive in Srinagar to witness oath-taking of Omar Abdullah

    Earlier today, I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders including, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule and Kanomojhi among others arrived in Srinagar to witness the oath-taking of CM-designate Omar Abdullah.

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Leaders from multiple states to attend ceremony

    Leaders from across the nation including, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule, Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee's interim leader Prakash Karat, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, CPI(M) general secretary D Raja arrived in Srinagar to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    'People have expectations, our challenge is to live up to those,' says Omar

    After paying floral tribute to Mazar-e-Anwar of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Omar said that he visited the grave as a grandson. Moreover, he added that the people have enormous expectations and his challenge will be to live up to those expectations.  

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Omar pays floral tribute at Sheikh Abdullah's mazar ahead of taking oath

    Ahead of taking the oath of the office of Jammu and Kashmir CM, Omar Abdullah visited Mazar-e-Anwar of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in Srinagar.

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Oath-taking ceremony at 11:30 am

    The swearing-in ceremony of the new Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister will be held at 11:30 am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Apart from Omar Abdullah, other ministers of the Cabinet will also take oath of office and secrecy.   

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Rahul Gandhi to attend oath taking ceremony

    Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. Apart from him, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also attend the event.  

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    J-K LG Manoj Sinha to administer oath

    Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Omar Abdullah and other ministers at 11:30 am in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah won the assembly election from two seats Ganderbal and  Budgam. 

  • Oct 16, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress will support Omar govt from outside

    Congress will not be part of the new Jammu and Kashmir government. It will provide support to Omar Abdullah's government from outside.

