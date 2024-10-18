Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Omar Abdullah allocates portfolios to ministers: Who gets what in Jammu and Kashmir? Full list

Omar Abdullah allocates portfolios to ministers: Who gets what in Jammu and Kashmir? Full list

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary is from Jammu as are Javed Ahmed Rana and Satish Sharma. Sakeena Masood (Itoo), the only woman minister, and Javed Ahmed Rana are from the Valley.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Srinagar Updated on: October 18, 2024 9:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with his
Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with his ministers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday allocated portfolios to his ministers. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, heading the first elected government in the union territory since 2019 when its special status was revoked. Five ministers — Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Ahmad Dar, Javed Ahmed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma — also took the oath of office.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary has been allocated Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment and Skill Development. Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare has been given to Sakeena Masood (Itoo). Javed Ahmed Rana has been given the responsibility of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs. 

While Javid Ahmad Dar got Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election, Satish Sharma has been allocated with Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports and ARI & Trainings.

Abdullah, who takes over as chief minister for a second term, is the third generation of the influential Abdullah family to occupy the office -- after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah. His first term as chief minister was from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state.

Related Stories
Omar Abdullah swearing-in Updates: Satish Sharma, independent MLA, takes oath as minister

Omar Abdullah swearing-in Updates: Satish Sharma, independent MLA, takes oath as minister

Omar Abdullah takes oath as J-K CM: Javid Ahmed Dar to Satish Sharma, list of new Cabinet ministers

Omar Abdullah takes oath as J-K CM: Javid Ahmed Dar to Satish Sharma, list of new Cabinet ministers

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who defeated BJP's J-K chief, will be Deputy CM: Know about him

Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who defeated BJP's J-K chief, will be Deputy CM: Know about him

Nasir Aslam Wani appointed advisor to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Nasir Aslam Wani appointed advisor to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement