NIA raids across Jammu and Kashmir in connection to Delhi terror blast case The NIA conducted a series of coordinated raids across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on areas tied to individuals suspected of being part of a "white-collar" terror module.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 15 innocent lives on November 10. The NIA conducted a series of coordinated raids across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on areas tied to individuals suspected of being part of a "white-collar" terror module. These individuals are allegedly linked to a wider terror network responsible for the attack.

Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, mastermind of radicalisation, in custody

Among the most significant developments in the investigation is the identification of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay as a key figure in the recruitment and radicalisation efforts behind the deadly blast.

Wagay, who had been under surveillance for some time, was arrested by police in October. Subsequently, the NIA took over the investigation and took him into custody last month. According to officials, Wagay masterminded a network aimed at indoctrinating educated Muslim youth into terror activities.

The NIA’s teams conducted extensive searches at various locations in the Pulwama and Shopian districts, including Wagay’s residence in Shopian.

They also targeted properties linked to other key individuals, such as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested in November from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The raids spanned across Pulwama’s Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora areas, with a focus on gathering concrete evidence that connects these suspects to the Delhi car blast case.

The deep network

The investigation has revealed that a network of professionals, including doctors, was allegedly complicit in the planning and execution of the Delhi attack. Despite their roles in life-saving professions, these individuals are suspected of using their expertise to further the goals of terror groups, including Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

This “white-collar” terror cell operated covertly, exploiting their access to resources and networks for sinister purposes. On Saturday, a special court remanded Moulvi Irfan, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, and Dr. Muzammil to 10 days of judicial custody. All three have been charged with serious terrorism-related offenses in connection to the blast.