Nalin Prabhat appointed as new DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police

Nalin Prabhat appointed as the new DGP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer, as the Special Director General (SDG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police. This appointment comes in anticipation of the retirement of the current Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, on September 30. Prabhat will take over as DGP on October 1, 2024.

“Consequent upon joining the AGMUT Cadre on inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till 30.09.2024,” an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

“Further, upon retirement of Sh. R. R. Swain, IPS (AGMUT:1991) on 30.09.2024, Sh.Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is appointed as DGP, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f. 01.10.2024 and till further orders,” the order added.

Inter-cadre deputation and transition

Prabhat’s appointment is part of an inter-cadre deputation, transferring him from the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre for a three-year term. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued the official order, which also curtailed Prabhat’s tenure as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG). His immediate release from the NSG is essential for his transition to the AGMUT cadre.

Extensive experience in law enforcement

Prabhat brings a wealth of experience in law enforcement, particularly in conflict-prone areas. He has previously served as the Additional DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and as the Inspector General of CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir, giving him deep familiarity with the region's security dynamics. His distinguished service has earned him several accolades, including the Police Medal for Gallantry (three times), the Parakram Padam, and the Police Medal for Meritorious and Distinguished Service.

Swain’s retirement and future role

Current DGP RR Swain is set to retire on September 30, and reports suggest he may be assigned a special role post-retirement to continue contributing to the governance of Jammu and Kashmir.

Background and career highlights

Born on March 14, 1968, in Thungri village, Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Nalin Prabhat is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, with a BA (Honours) and an MA. His career spans key roles in both Andhra Pradesh and the Union government, where he has been recognized for his leadership and commitment to maintaining peace and security.