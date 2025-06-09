J-K: Massive forest fires rage in Udhampur and Poonch; officials, locals rally to contain blaze A devastating forest fire broke out in compartment number 90 of the Kaldi forest area in Udhampur district, reducing vast stretches of lush greenery to ashes on Monday evening.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque woodlands faced a fierce onslaught on Monday as colossal forest fires erupted across Udhampur and Poonch districts. In Udhampur's Kaldi forest, flames ripped through compartment number 90 by evening, turning once-verdant stretches into smoldering embers within hours.

Teams from the Forest Department, locals, and police have been swiftly deployed to combat the raging flames and prevent further destruction, officials said. "We have swung into action. We are making efforts to control the raging fire. The fire has been almost brought under control now," a Forest Department official said.

Another fire broke out at the Dharna forest area in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, they said. Firefighters, local residents, and officials are working to contain the blaze, they added. No loss of life was reported in the fire.

Massive fire in Shopian

Earlier in March this year, a massive fire had broken out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, reducing several houses and shopping complexes to ashes. The blaze, which spread rapidly, caused huge damage to residential and commercial properties, triggering panic among locals.

Firefighters and emergency responders had rushed to the scene to contain the flames, but the extent of the destruction remains severe. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while relief efforts are underway to assist affected families and shop owners.

(With inputs from agencies)

