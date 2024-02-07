Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire erupts in residential house in Srinagar | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The blaze erupted at Bagh-e-Mehtab area in Srinagar.

A massive fire engulfed a residential property located in the Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the information, the blaze erupted on Wednesday evening. Fire and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident and actively engaged in combatting the flames and conducting extensive firefighting operations.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Fire sweeps through vegetable market in Ramban

Earlier on February 5, a fire erupted in a vegetable and fruit market in the Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, resulting in the gutting of dozens of shops.

After an arduous effort, the fire was eventually brought under control. However, the intensity of the blaze led to the destruction of numerous tin and wooden sheds utilized by vendors in the market.



