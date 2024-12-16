Major drug smuggling attempt foiled in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

A significant attempt to smuggle narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was foiled by a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and police. Authorities arrested two suspected drug smugglers and seized 5.50 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth several crores in the international market, officials reported on Monday.

Sajan Kumar (25) and Subhash Chandra have been arrested on Sunday night, following a joint army-police operation in Sher and Kaneti forward villages. The heroin seized from them was meant for trafficking across the borders.According to Operation, this was an aborted attempt to bring drugs into India from a major trafficking operation.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) had also intercepted a Pakistani drone carrying drugs in the Arnia sector of Jammu. The drone was sighted and shot down by the BSF and found to be carrying around 500 grams of narcotics.

Suspects arrested in Kathua for drug trafficking

In another drug-related incident, two suspected drug traffickers, including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 13. They are therefore accused of being Gurdev Singh, alias Katta, of Chak Drab Khan, and Asha Bibi of Khanpur-Madhin.

Gurdev Singh and Asha Bibi are drug traffickers and wanted criminals in several NDPS Act offense cases. Singh has a criminal record with 4 cases registered against him since 2021, whereas Asha Bibi was wanted in 2 cases in 2023. The authorities issue warrants against them, intending to stop their illegal activities. Remanded into Kot Bhalwal Central Jail, Jammu, for investigations are the two suspects. Action against these two would make up for the framework of operations against traffickers in the ongoing efforts that both the army and police are intensifying to combat the increasing menace of drugs encroaching on national security.