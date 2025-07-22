Machete in one hand, man's collar in another: Woman's road rage episode in Jammu goes viral | VIDEO A viral video of the dramatic incident in Jammu showed a woman grabbing a man by his collar while holding a machete in another hand following a minor hit on her car by the former. Despite attempts from bystanders, the woman did not let go of the man and continued to reprimand him.

Jammu:

What began as a minor road mishap on Jammu City's usually calm Canal Road quickly escalated into a scene straight out of an action film, leaving bystanders stunned and social media buzzing.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman lost her temper after her car was lightly grazed by another vehicle. Rather than resolving the situation with words, she stormed out of her car, grabbed the other driver by the collar, and in a shocking move, pulled out a sharp gandasa (a traditional machete-like weapon) from her vehicle.

Woman thrashes man in Jammu

The dramatic face-off turned the road into a virtual battleground, drawing a crowd and prompting many onlookers to start filming the incident. Within minutes, the video went viral across social media platforms, earning the woman the nickname "Gandasa Lady".

Police arrived on the scene shortly after being alerted and immediately disarmed the woman. Both parties involved were taken into custody and are currently being questioned.

The incident has sparked debate across the city about rising road rage and the alarming trend of civilians carrying dangerous weapons in public. Authorities are now determining what charges will be filed against the woman and whether this shocking incident has deeper roots than just a road dispute.

Report from Rahi Kapoor