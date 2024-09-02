Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Landslide hits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan route; three dead, several feared trapped

Landslide hits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan route; three dead, several feared trapped

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the occurrence of the landslide.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Jammu Updated on: September 02, 2024 15:19 IST
Visuals from the spot
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Three pilgrims died after a landslide occurred at the new track of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (September 2), officials said. The rescue and relief operations were launched by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board immediately.

The landslide hit the route near Panchi, three km ahead of Bhawan, at around 2.35 pm, and also damaged a portion of an overhead iron structure, the officials said.

More pilgrims are feared to be trapped in the landslide.

"Shooting stones and a landslide have taken place on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track. Disaster Management team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have reached the spot." CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.

Further details are awaited...

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement