Landslide hits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan route; three dead, several feared trapped

Three pilgrims died after a landslide occurred at the new track of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (September 2), officials said. The rescue and relief operations were launched by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board immediately.

The landslide hit the route near Panchi, three km ahead of Bhawan, at around 2.35 pm, and also damaged a portion of an overhead iron structure, the officials said.

More pilgrims are feared to be trapped in the landslide.

"Shooting stones and a landslide have taken place on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track. Disaster Management team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have reached the spot." CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.

Further details are awaited...

