Encounter breaks out following search operation in J-K's Kupwara, two terrorists believed to be trapped Kupwara encounter: The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

Kupwara encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajwada forest area of the​​ Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday following a search operation. As per the reports, one or two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

Two suspects held with arms and ammunition

Last week, the security forces apprehended two individuals with arms, ammunition and other war-like stores from the north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the army said. Further investigation is currently underway by the police.

Acting on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF Srinagar in the Gandbal-Hajin Road area of Bandipora on March 12. According to the Indian Army, during the search operation, two suspected individuals were apprehended and the following recoveries were made: