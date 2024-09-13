Kulgam Assembly Election 2024: Can CPM's four-time MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami win again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kulgam Assembly Election 2024

Kulgam Assembly Election 2024: The Kulgam Assembly constituency has traditionally been a CPI(M) stronghold with party leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami representing the seat since 1996. He will be up against three other candidates from the PDP, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, and the Apni Party. Kulgam will go to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. The other two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The results of the elections will be out on October 8.

Who are the candidates in the fray?

CPM has fielded its four-time MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP has given ticket to Mohd Amin Dar, People's Party to Nazir Ahmad Laway and Apni Party to Mohammad Aaqib Dar. The CPI(M) has an alliance with Congress and the National Conference.

The Kulgam seat in South Kashmir is a stronghold of CPI(M). Since 1996, this seat has been continuously represented by Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of CPI(M). This time, he is also the consensus candidate of the Congress-National Conference alliance, while parties like the PDP and others are also contesting the elections. Tarigami is seeking votes based on the development work he has done, while opposition parties are targeting him over local issues.

Challenges from Tarigami's former loyalists

Tarigami is facing his biggest challenge from his former loyalists. PDP candidate Mohammad Amin Dar was once his deputy, while another of his trusted aides, Mohammad Aaqib Dar, is a candidate from Apni Party. Tarigami is well aware of the challenge posed by these former loyalists, who once worked for him but have now parted ways.

Kulgam's electoral history

Regarding the electoral history of the Kulgam assembly seat, CPI(M) continuously held control from 1996 to 2014. In 2014, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami secured victory, while PDP's Nazir Ahmad Laway was the runner-up. However, PDP did not give Laway a ticket this time, so he is contesting from another party. In 1977 and 1983, the National Conference won elections here, and once an independent candidate also won this seat. In 1987, an independent candidate was victorious. The election results for this seat will be declared on October 8.

Kulgam Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Kulgam is also a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.